Open Menu

Pakistan, Maldives Agree To Advance Cooperation In Combating Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan, Maldives agree to advance cooperation in combating climate change

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan and Maldives emphasizing the need of progress on result-oriented outcomes in the domain of climate action and justice on Saturday, agreed to advance mutual cooperation in combating climate change.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of COP 28 here.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed sharing of expertise in the realm of plantation of mangroves and other climate resistance floras. The prime minister assured the President of Maldives of Pakistan’s full support to the Government and people of Maldives.

PM Kakar felicitated Dr Mohamed Muizzu on assumption of the office of the President of Maldives.

He also expressed his desire to promote peace and development in South Asia through enhanced regional cooperation.The two leaders resolved to further strengthen Pakistan-Maldives bilateral relations and capitalize on the immense goodwill between the people of the two countries.

They agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation especially in economic, trade, cultural and tourism sectors. The President of Maldives thanked the prime minister for conveying warm sentiments on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Maldives Colombian Peso Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

23 minutes ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

2 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

2 hours ago
 Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

17 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

17 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan