Pakistan, Maldives Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Maldives on Thursday agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation, particularly focusing on trade and environmental initiatives.
The bilateral relations were discussed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu.
“The purpose of the telephone call was to follow up on the discussions during their meeting held on December 02, 2023, on the sidelines of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Abu Dhabi,” a Prime Minister Office news release said.
During the conversation, the two sides also expressed their desire to work for peace and development in South Asia through greater regional cooperation.
