Pakistan, Maldives’ envoys in Brussels focus on strong bilateral ties

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch on Thursday met Maldives’ envoy Omar Abdul Razzak and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Both the ambassadors stressed enhanced people-to-people contacts and reaffirmed their commitment to continue collaboration in areas of mutual interest.