Pakistan, Maldives reaffirm commitment to strengthen parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Speaker of the People’s Majlis of Maldives Abdul Raheem Abdulla met on Wednesday to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening mutual ties, enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation and fostering stronger people-to-people connections.

The Maldivian parliamentary delegation, visiting Pakistan at the special invitation, was cordially received upon their arrival at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, the two Speakers discussed bilateral parliamentary relations as well as important regional and global issues.

The Speaker highlighted that Pakistan and Maldives share deep-rooted ties grounded in common religion, history, and cultural heritage. He underscored the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering regional peace and advancing development.

The Speaker also underscored that durable peace in South Asia is not possible without a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir disputes.

He also urged the international community to play its due role for their fair resolution and stressed that the Muslim Ummah must adopt a joint strategy to secure the legitimate rights of the peoples of Palestine and Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and lauded the courage and resilience of the Kashmiri people. He further hailed Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and defense victory against India, attributing it to the unity of the nation and the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

He reiterated that the Israeli agenda poses a grave threat to global peace and stressed the need for unity among Muslim countries to counter Israeli aggression.

He also emphasized that Pakistan is rich with trade opportunities and highlighted the need to enhance regional cooperation through SAARC. He underlined the important role of the Pak-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in fostering closer inter-parliamentary contacts.

Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis, thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He termed the relations between Maldives and Pakistan as brotherly and based on mutual respect.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s principled and consistent stance on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir and expressed confidence that closer parliamentary relations will further consolidate the bonds of friendship between the two nations.