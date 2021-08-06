UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Maldives Trade Opportunities Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan, Maldives trade opportunities discussed

Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI organized virtual Dialogue in collaboration with State Trading Organization of Maldives to discuss untapped opportunities to boost bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI organized virtual Dialogue in collaboration with State Trading Organization of Maldives to discuss untapped opportunities to boost bilateral trade.

The event was facilitated by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and High Commission of Pakistan in Mal, Maldives, said FPCCI statement here on Friday.

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo said FPCCI could play an active role in connecting Maldives businessmen with exporters in Pakistan to meet their import requirements.

He highlighted the potential to enhance the volumes of bilateral trade mainly in construction materials, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food items.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said FPCCI was ready to host a trade delegation from Maldives to Pakistan to facilitate the Maldivian importers to have first-hand knowledge of Pakistani products from varied industries and sectors. He also offered his full support to establish B2B linkages.

Vice Admiral (Retd) Ather Mukhtar shared his vision for Pak-Maldives relations and encouraged both sides to make the best use of the business potential on both sides.

Acting High Commissioner of Maldives in Pakistan, Ali Rilwan also underlined the need for to work together in very organized way to explore business opportunities.

Chairman Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI, Imran Khalil Nasser apprised the audience of the enormous potential to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

He said Pakistan and Maldives should explore investment including joint venture opportunities through regular B2B contacts.

Pakistan's Trade and Investment Attach in Maldives, Asmma Kamal, gave a detailed presentation on existing trade figures between the two countries. She also highlighted potential industries and sectors for Maldives to source goods from Pakistan. Director Pak Maldives Business Council Altaf Hashwani enquired about the potential of STO Maldives to enhance imports of textiles and hosiery products from Pakistan.

Participants raised their queries with STO on product registration requirements and procedures in Maldives and the appetite to import Pakistan's world-famous fruits like mangoes and oranges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Maldives Textile Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pr ..

Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Police Arrest Right-Wing Radical for Setti ..

Spanish Police Arrest Right-Wing Radical for Setting Fire to Podemos Office

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan 'Absolutely Confident' It Will Withsta ..

Afghanistan 'Absolutely Confident' It Will Withstand Extra Taliban Pressure - En ..

2 minutes ago
 PUC, IHC delegation to visit Sadiqabad to express ..

PUC, IHC delegation to visit Sadiqabad to express solidarity with Hindu communit ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt introduces reforms to improve PFA's opera ..

PTI govt introduces reforms to improve PFA's operational capacity: Chief Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal capital with 452 new COVID-19 cases record ..

Federal capital with 452 new COVID-19 cases records highest surge in two months

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.