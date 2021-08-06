Pakistan, Maldives trade opportunities discussed

Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI organized virtual Dialogue in collaboration with State Trading Organization of Maldives to discuss untapped opportunities to boost bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI organized virtual Dialogue in collaboration with State Trading Organization of Maldives to discuss untapped opportunities to boost bilateral trade.

The event was facilitated by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and High Commission of Pakistan in Mal, Maldives, said FPCCI statement here on Friday.

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo said FPCCI could play an active role in connecting Maldives businessmen with exporters in Pakistan to meet their import requirements.

He highlighted the potential to enhance the volumes of bilateral trade mainly in construction materials, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food items.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said FPCCI was ready to host a trade delegation from Maldives to Pakistan to facilitate the Maldivian importers to have first-hand knowledge of Pakistani products from varied industries and sectors. He also offered his full support to establish B2B linkages.

Vice Admiral (Retd) Ather Mukhtar shared his vision for Pak-Maldives relations and encouraged both sides to make the best use of the business potential on both sides.

Acting High Commissioner of Maldives in Pakistan, Ali Rilwan also underlined the need for to work together in very organized way to explore business opportunities.

Chairman Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI, Imran Khalil Nasser apprised the audience of the enormous potential to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

He said Pakistan and Maldives should explore investment including joint venture opportunities through regular B2B contacts.

Pakistan's Trade and Investment Attach in Maldives, Asmma Kamal, gave a detailed presentation on existing trade figures between the two countries. She also highlighted potential industries and sectors for Maldives to source goods from Pakistan. Director Pak Maldives Business Council Altaf Hashwani enquired about the potential of STO Maldives to enhance imports of textiles and hosiery products from Pakistan.

Participants raised their queries with STO on product registration requirements and procedures in Maldives and the appetite to import Pakistan's world-famous fruits like mangoes and oranges.