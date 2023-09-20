Open Menu

Pakistan, Malta Agree To Boost Trade, Economic Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2023 | 02:36 PM

The both sides discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional and global issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) Pakistan and Malta have agreed to boost trade and economic ties, and reinvigorate Pakistan-Malta Joint Technical Commission.

The understanding to this effect came during a meeting of caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani with Foreign Minister of Malta Dr. Ian Borg on the sidelines of 78th UNGA’s session in New York.

They discussed bilateral relations and pressing regional and global issues.

Both sides underscored the need to expand bilateral ties in all fields including political, economic, trade and investment.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Maltese side for providing opportunities for Pakistani workers while expressing hope that the cooperation in the important sector of labour mobility would be further strengthened in the months to come.

They also agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in information technology, pharmaceuticals, health and startups sectors.

They also exchanged views on issues of regional and global importance.

