Pakistan, Malta Agree To Revive Joint Technical Commission

Published November 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Malta have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance trade and economic ties and to revive Pakistan-Malta Joint Technical Commission.

This was agreed during the second round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Republic of Malta held virtually on Tuesday.

Pakistan side was led by Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Policy Planning and Arms Control) while the Maltese side was led by Ambassador Fiona Formosa, Director-General (Political External Relations and European Affairs).

The entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as multilateral issues were discussed during the meeting. Both sides underscored the need to expand bilateral ties in all fields of importance.

They also agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in information technology, pharmaceuticals, health and startups sectors.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over cooperation at various international forums, especially at the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

They also exchanged views on issues of regional and global importance, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Afghanistan, Palestine, Ukraine, counter terrorism, United Nations Security Council reforms and climate change.While thanking the Maltese government for its support tothe flood victims in Pakistan, the Additional Secretary briefed the Maltese side on the efforts being made by Pakistan for the rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the flood affected areas.

He stressed that the international community should play its role to ensure climate justice.Both sides also agreed to hold bilateral political consultations at regular intervals.

