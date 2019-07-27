Pakistan Mango & Biryani Festival **attracts huge gathering in Ankara

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) As part of its public diplomacy activities and tofurther popularize Pakistani mangoes in Turkey, the Embassy of Pakistanorganized "Pakistan Mango & Biryani Festival" in Ankara .A large number of guests attended the event and had a first-handexperience of the taste, juiciness and aroma of the famous Pakistanimangoes as well as Biryani made of famous Pakistani Basmiti rice.Key political figures, fruit importers, diplomats and media representativesattended.

The "Pakistan Mango & Biryani Festival" included fresh mango andmango cuts as well as wide-range of mango delicacies such as mangomilk-shake, mango lassi, mango ice cream, mango salad, mango soufflé, mangomousse, mango pudding, and mango cake.

‘Biryani' made of famous PakistaniBasmati rice was also served at the festival while selected Pakistani musicadded further to the festive environment. A photographic display ofPakistan's natural beauty also formed part of the event.

Welcoming the guests, Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey M.

Syrus Sajjad Qazistated that Pakistan was the 5th largest producer and the 6th largestexporter of mangoes. "We Pakistanis call Mango the ‘King of Fruits' and itis among the sweetest fruits on the face of the earth," the Ambassadorsaid.

"Chaunsa is the most popular variety - and we are serving the WhiteChaunsa today," the Ambassador said in his remarks. He hoped that with suchevents, Pakistani mangoes would be soon available to mango lovers inTurkey.Referring to the brotherly Pakistan-Turkey relations, Ambassador Qazi saidthat Pakistani mangos are as sweet and as special as the uniquePakistan-Turkey relations.

There could be no better way to celebrate thisfriendship than with the King of Fruits, the Pakistani Mango.Among those attending, five guests won a box of mangoes at a lucky draw.