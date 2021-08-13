'Pakistan Mango Festival' held in Guangzhou, China

As part of its public diplomacy activities and to further introduce and popularize Pakistani mangoes in China, Trade and Investment Section of Consulate General of Pakistan, Guangzhou organized 'Pakistan Mango Festival' in Guangzhou, China

GUANGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) As part of its public diplomacy activities and to further introduce and popularize Pakistani mangoes in China, Trade and Investment Section of Consulate General of Pakistan, Guangzhou organized 'Pakistan Mango Festival' in Guangzhou, China.

A large number of guests including Chinese dignitaries, government functionaries, diplomats from Consulate General of Malaysia, Belgium and Turkey in Guangzhou, members of civil society, fruit importers, and media persons attended the event. The participants had a first-hand experience of the taste and aroma of the famous Pakistani mangoes.

On behalf of Muhammad Irfan, Trade and Investment Counselor of Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, the Acting Consul General delivered welcome remarks and made a full introduction about the star of the event - the White Chaunsa.

He informed the distinguished guests that mango is the national fruit of Pakistan and it is called the 'King of Fruits' and Pakistani mango is among the sweetest fruits on the face of the earth.

This is the second and consecutive year that Trade and Investment Section of the Consulate General of Pakistan, Guangzhou has successfully organized the mango promotion campaign.

More and more Chinese people in the southern region of China have been introduced to this Pakistani national fruit.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relationship. "We wish our friendship is as sweet as our mangoes. Long live Pakistan-China Relationship Acting Consul General said.

The Acting Consul General invited Chinese dignitaries and fellow diplomats to join the cake cutting ceremony. The cake was prepared from Pakistan mangoes.

One of the special parts of this year's event, the Trade and Investment Section has invited two local social influencers for online live streaming during the whole event.

Hundreds of people got the chance to see this whole event and see Pakistani mangoes right from their small screens in their hands. On top of that, the mango selling link was activated during the live steam. As many as 20 boxes of fresh Pakistani mangoes shared by the Trade and Investment Section Guangzhou were sold out in just about 10 minutes.

The guests attending the festival were served with slices of fresh Chaunsa, as well as a range of most popular mango dishes - including mango lassi, mango sphere, mango pudding and mango tart.

The guests thoroughly enjoyed the variety of dishes and hailed the unique and sweet taste of Pakistani mangoes.