Pakistan Mango Festival held in Guangzhou, China

A festival to promote Pakistani mangoes was held in Guangzhou, a southern Chinese city

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A festival to promote Pakistani mangoes was held in Guangzhou , a southern Chinese city.

The festival was organized by M/s Jaffar Group on the sidelines of the International Fruit Freedom Day held on Tuesday at the Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Market, Guangzhou, where Consul General of Pakistan Dr. Diyar Khan was the chief guest.

The event was attended by Canjiang Ye, President of Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Market, local businessmen, Pakistani community members, officials from consular corps, media representatives and a large number of general public from Guangzhou city.

In his speech, the consul general, welcomed the event at the famous Jiangnan market and appreciated the organizers for making it a high publicity event to launch and promote Pakistani mangoes.

Dr Diyar Khan dwelt in detail on the superior quality, nutritional benefits and rich flavor of Pakistani mangoes.

He expressed the hope that the event would introduce some of the most famous varieties of Pakistani mangoes to the huge market of Guangdong and southern China.

The local representative of Jaffar Brothers gave a detailed presentation on varieties and qualities of Pakistani mangoes and potential of its export to China.

During the event, Jaffer Brothers of Pakistan and Jiangnan Fresh of China signed a cooperation agreement under which Jiangnan Fresh Company would be the wholesale distributor for mangoes exported by Jaffar Brothers.

This agreement would formally launch the import of Pakistani mangoes to Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable market.

Jiangnan is the largest fresh fruit and vegetable wholesale market in South China. It caters to nearly 80% of entire fruit and vegetable demand of Guangzhou. It is a truly international market where fruit and vegetables from all over China and outside world are traded on display basis.