Pakistan Manufactures 12.27 Mln Mobile Phones During Jan-July: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:03 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said 12.27 million mobile phones were manufactured in the country during January to July 2021, exceeding imports for the first time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said 12.27 million mobile phones were manufactured in the country during January to July 2021, exceeding imports for the first time.

"During the period from January to July 8.29 million mobile phones were imported," he said in a tweet.

He said Pakistan was the 7th largest importer of the cellulars phones during year 2018. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan manufactured more mobile phones this year than importing from abroad.

