Pakistan Marines' 61st Passing Out Parade Held At PNS Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Pakistan Marines' 61st passing out parade held at PNS Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The 61st Passing Out Parade of Pak Marines was held at PNS QASIM, Manora, Karachi and Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest congratulated the passing out batch comprised of 444 Marines on successful completion of their training, said a Pakistan Navy news release here on Saturday.

Training of the batch was mainly focused on physical conditioning, watermanship, firing, handling of different small Arms, NBCD and Fire Fighting enabling them to augment security of Pakistan Navy units in present environment.

The Commander Coast appreciated the overall turn out, drill of the passing out batch and highlighted that POP is 1st milestone in a soldier's career and facing future challenges to defend the motherland.

Ali Hassan Mar/ UT and Muhammad Waleed Mar/UT remained Best Overall and Runner up of the course, respectively.

Limited guests were invited to witness the parade under controlled environment by adopting all SOPs of COVID-19.

