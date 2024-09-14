Open Menu

Pakistan Maritime Sector Has Huge Potential: IMO Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan maritime sector has huge potential: IMO Secretary General

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The three-day International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference - IMSEC 2024 Pakistan, under the them of, 'Navigating the Future: Safety First' concluded with an aim at further tapping the potential of Pakistan's maritime sector thourgh partnerships and investments fecilitaton, at a local hotel here on Saturday.

The IMSEC 2024 was organized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to highlight and address the maritime issues to further boost the sector.

Different sessions were held to discuss and put shed on the technicalities of the maritime sector during the conference.

While addressing the IMSEC 2024 and brieifing the media persons, the Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez said that Pakistan maritime sector had huge potential.

He said, 'I have been fully involved in the conference.' Dominguez said that IMO had many plans and it was translating those into action. He said that IMO had started projects.Replying to a question, he said that IMO was working on maritime sector, martine environment, safety and partnerships as well projects.

Replying to another question on efforts of IMO for the modernization of maritime sector, he said that IMO was working on digitalization and had taken a few steps in this regard.

He said that the modernization could not be done in one go and needed time, that could be done in phases.

Answering a question on impacts of climate change on sea, he said that the IMo had taken measures to cope with the emerging challenge of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

To a question regarding negative effects of world conflicts and wars on sea trade, he said that the geopolitical situation did have effects on the maritime sector.

On the occasion, Additional Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Ministry Umar Zafar Shaikh thanked IMO Secretary General, other guests and the organizers of the IMSEC 2024 during vote of thanks on behalf of the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh.

Earlier, the Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez distributed momentos among the speakers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Vote Hotel Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

4 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

4 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

5 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

6 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

9 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

9 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

14 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan