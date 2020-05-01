UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Customs Seized Huge Cache Of Drugs, 16 Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Customs seized huge cache of drugs, 16 arrested

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Customs in an intelligence based operation at high sea recovered huge cache of drugs from two fishing boats namely Al-Muhammadi and Al-Mobeen The officials also arrested 16 crew members and seized 2410kg of Hashish, 133kg of Brown Crystal and 181kg of ICE Crystal, said a news release issued here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Customs in an intelligence based operation at high sea recovered huge cache of drugs from two fishing boats namely Al-Muhammadi and Al-Mobeen The officials also arrested 16 crew members and seized 2410kg of Hashish, 133kg of Brown Crystal and 181kg of ICE Crystal, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The drug was kept inside specially constructed hidden compartments of the boats. The value of seized narcotics in the international market is estimated to be Rs. 14.660 billion.

The seized narcotics were handed over to Pakistan Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Protection of labourer's right top priority: Dares ..

1 minute ago

Croatia Registers 6 New Coronavirus-Related Fatali ..

1 minute ago

Nord Stream 2 Operator Disagrees With EU Gas Direc ..

1 minute ago

AJK observes World labor day with simplicity due ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Development Authority employees contrib ..

6 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Has No Fear of Being Dependent on China ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.