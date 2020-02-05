Pakistan Maritime Security Agency observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

During an impressive conduct of cruise at sea, officers and sailors of PMSS KASHMIR expressed solidarity with people of occupier Kashmir for their right of freedom

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :During an impressive conduct of cruise at sea, officers and sailors of PMSS KASHMIR expressed solidarity with people of occupier Kashmir for their right of freedom.

Alongwith the entire nation on February 5, these men of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) acknowledged epic struggle of Kashmiris who were facing brutal atrocities of occupied Indian Forces since long.

The ship was flying a large flag of Azad Kashmir on its main mast and had displayed banners and panaflexes highlighting Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The smartly turned up sailors in their neat uniforms were lined up waving Kashmir flags to support Kashmir cause and to show solidarity and camaraderie with Kashimiri brethren.

Commanding Officer of PMSS KASHMIR Captain Muhammad Arslan Khan in his address to his ship's company highlighted importance of the day.

Later the Captain briefed media personnel about PN and PMSA's efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at national and international level through naval diplomacy.

He mentioned that the name of the ship itself implies solidarity with Kashmiri people who are engaged in a heroic struggle and continue to lay supreme sacrifices for their right of self-determination in line with the UN resolution.

This clearly symbolizes the principled and shared aspirations of PMSA and the Pakistani nation as a whole.

Captain Arsalan explained that through various visits onboard KASHMIR by foreign delegations and through port calls by the ship to foreign countries, a strategic message was always conveyed that anything named Kashmir belongs to Pakistan.

Captain Arslan also highlighted that Pakistan has a coastline of over 1000 kilometres along the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, extending seaward upto 350 NM. Its Maritime Zones spans over an area of 290,000 square kilometer.

PMSA under the mandate of United Nations Convention on Law Of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982) and the laws of the country is mandated for enforcement of National and International laws, policies and conventions in the entire area.

PMSA is committed not only to enforce national jurisdiction and sovereignty in the Maritime Zones but also to protect Pakistan's economic interests.

Preparedness for maritime security will therefore not be limited to anti-piracy operations and security of sea lanes, but it will also encompass protection of strategic assets in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan.