Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) recovers 1290 kg charas from a fishing boat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), along with Pakistan Customs have recovered 1290 kilograms of Hashish having worth of Rs 258 million, from a fishing boat at the Open Sea.

The seizure of narcotics was made in a successful joint operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs & PMSA, is a testament to the fact that we are vigilant and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful act/ purpose, this was stated by the PSMA officials in a press briefing here on Tuesday.

The PSMA has also arrested two suspects from the fishing boat during the successful operation.

The officials said that the seized narcotics is handed over to theCustom authorities for further legal proceedings.