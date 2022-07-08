UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Marks 6th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Kashmiri Youth Burhan Wani

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The government and people of Pakistan on Friday paid strong tribute to the life and legacy of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani for his selfless contribution for his Kashmiri brethren to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

"While paying homage to Burhan Wani as the face of the indigenous Kashmir freedom movement, Pakistan once again urges the government of India to desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris especially the youth," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

FO said Pakistan also urged the international community to play its due role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

