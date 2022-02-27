UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Marks Third Anniversary Of "Operation Swift Retort"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2022 | 11:33 AM

The DG ISPR says achievements of PAF in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy and resounding response at Line of Control by Pak Army are testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of motherland.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2022) Pakistan on Sunday marked the third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort" when Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said achievements of PAF in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy and resounding response at Line of Control by Pak Army are testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of motherland.

The DG ISPR said not just weapons or numbers but resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces defines success in face of adversity.

