Pakistan marks World Contraception Day 2025, with call for "Reproductive Rights for All"

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan joined the global community in commemorating World Contraception Day 2025, with policymakers, health leaders, development partners, religious scholars, youth voices and civil society uniting to reaffirm their commitment to reproductive rights and universal access to family planning services.
The event, attended by around 180 participants, was organized by Greenstar in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), FP2030, UNFPA and national stakeholders here Friday. It carried forward the global campaign “Made Possible by Family Planning,” under this year’s theme “Plan It. Own It: Reproductive Rights for Everyone.”
Federal Secretary Health, Hamed Yaqoob, in his address stressed that family planning was not only a matter of individual well-being but also a national priority linked to sustainable development. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling up services and ensuring that reproductive health is accessible to all, particularly women and marginalized communities.
Director General Population, Dr. Shabana Saleem emphasized that family planning was central to achieving health goals and reducing maternal and child mortality. She noted that strengthening population programs ensured healthier families, economic stability and a stronger Pakistan.
Representing FP2030, Dakshitha and Sadia Rehman praised Pakistan’s progress toward its FP2030 commitments and underscored the importance of partnerships and community-based interventions. They highlighted that family planning “creates opportunities for women and youth to contribute meaningfully to society.
”
From the medical community, Dr. Saima of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP/PRHPS) stressed the urgent need for expanding reproductive health services, especially in underserved areas, and called for stronger integration of family planning within maternal health programs.
The event also included an interfaith perspective.
Mufti Ghulam Majid, noted Islamic scholar, stated that family planning, when viewed through the lens of responsibility and welfare, aligned with Islamic principles of safeguarding health and family well-being. His remarks helped dispel misconceptions and encouraged broader community acceptance.
A panel discussion, moderated by CEO Greenstar, Dr. Syed Aziz ur Rab, featured diverse voices, including UNFPA Country Head, Dr. Luay Shabana, who reaffirmed UNFPA’s support for Pakistan’s reproductive health agenda. Youth Parliamentarian Secretary General Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani highlighted the importance of youth leadership in shaping future health policies, while Vice Chancellor of Health Services academy, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, emphasized research-driven strategies to guide policy and implementation.
Speakers collectively reaffirmed that family planning was not only a health issue but also a catalyst for social and economic development. The proceedings concluded with a joint pledge to accelerate efforts for universal reproductive rights, ensuring that every individual in Pakistan has the right to plan their future with dignity, choice, and access to services.
