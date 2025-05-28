Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer with enthusiasm, social media brimming with tributes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Pakistani nation and politicians marked Youm-e-Takbeer with immense enthusiasm on Wednesday, as social media platforms were inundated with congratulatory messages, patriotic sentiments, and tributes to the country's nuclear

prowess.

A special report aired by ptv news Channel highlighted the nation's achievements and the significance of May 28th, featuring interviews with experts, analysts and citizens alike.

The report emphasized the country's progress and the role of its nuclear capability in ensuring national security. It also showcased the country's growing technological advancements and the nation's determination to move forward.

As the day progressed, social media platforms continued to buzz with messages, hashtags and trending topics related to Youm-e-Takbeer.

Politicians, celebrities, and ordinary citizens alike shared their views and congratulations, reflecting the nation's pride and unity. The messages ranged from patriotic sentiments to reflections on the country's journey and future aspirations, report added.

As a teacher, I am proud to see our nation's progress in science and technology, and Youm-e-Takbeer is a testament to that," shared a Youngster.

Engineer Raza from Islamabad posted on Facebook, "Our scientists and engineers deserve applause for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Their dedication is truly commendable."

"Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the sacrifices made by our leaders and scientists who worked tirelessly to make Pakistan a strong nation," commented a student on Whatsapp group from Lahore.

"Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a celebration of our nuclear tests, but a reminder of our nation's resilience and determination," commented Ali Hassan, a businessman from Karachi on Instgram.

"Today, we honor the scientists and engineers who made this achievement possible. Their hard work and dedication have paid off," posted Dr. Sofia, a researcher from Quetta.

"Today, we pay tribute to the visionary leadership of our great nation. Pakistan's nuclear tests were a milestone in our history," posted Senator Mushahid Hussain.

"Pakistan's nuclear capability is a symbol of our nation's strength and resilience. We will continue to pursue our quest for scientific progress," wrote another Politician while sharing a post on Facebook.

As the nation wrapped up its Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations, the message of unity, strength, and patriotism resonated across the country, inspiring citizens to work towards a brighter tomorrow, report mentioned.

Some citizens also uploaded pictures of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear program, on their WhatsApp statuses, paying tribute to his contributions.