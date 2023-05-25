Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in Kandhkot

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day was observed in Kandhkot district on Thursday with devotion and respect to pay tribute and honor to the Pakistani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and the nation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day was observed in Kandhkot district on Thursday with devotion and respect to pay tribute and honor to the Pakistani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and the nation.

Rallies and programs were organized by the district administration on behalf of various political and social and civil society organizations in Kandhkot.

A rally was taken out to pay homage to the martyrs. The Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mathani and ADC-I Kandhkot Abdul Wahab led the rally in which officials of Federal and provincial departments, teachers and students participated in a large number.

The participants of the rally carried banners by holding placards in their hands and chanted slogans "Long Live Pakistan, Pak Army Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad".

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the incident of May 9 should be condemned as much as possible. He said that it was our duty to remember the martyrs of Pakistan Army on this Day.

The DC expressed the resolve that we would defend our country at all costs as the entire nation was standing alongside the armed forces to thwart evil designs of the enemy against the integrity and prosperity of the country.

Various programs were organized to pay homage to the martyrs in private and government schools of Kashmore-Kandhkot district.