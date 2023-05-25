UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day Rally Taken-out In Kandhkot

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in Kandhkot

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day was observed in Kandhkot district on Thursday with devotion and respect to pay tribute and honor to the Pakistani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and the nation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day was observed in Kandhkot district on Thursday with devotion and respect to pay tribute and honor to the Pakistani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and the nation.

Rallies and programs were organized by the district administration on behalf of various political and social and civil society organizations in Kandhkot.

A rally was taken out to pay homage to the martyrs. The Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mathani and ADC-I Kandhkot Abdul Wahab led the rally in which officials of Federal and provincial departments, teachers and students participated in a large number.

The participants of the rally carried banners by holding placards in their hands and chanted slogans "Long Live Pakistan, Pak Army Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad".

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the incident of May 9 should be condemned as much as possible. He said that it was our duty to remember the martyrs of Pakistan Army on this Day.

The DC expressed the resolve that we would defend our country at all costs as the entire nation was standing alongside the armed forces to thwart evil designs of the enemy against the integrity and prosperity of the country.

Various programs were organized to pay homage to the martyrs in private and government schools of Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Kandhkot May All Government

Recent Stories

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

15 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before ..

Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before and after arrival in Saudi Ara ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formi ..

Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formidable Shield NATO Drills-UK Re ..

2 minutes ago
 China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Sa ..

China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Safety at ZNPP - Rosatom

3 minutes ago
 Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high ..

Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high of Rs. 6.76 b

6 minutes ago
 SAU VC for establishing career counseling centres ..

SAU VC for establishing career counseling centres in higher learning institution ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.