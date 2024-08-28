Open Menu

Pakistan, Mauritius Eye Greater Trade, Tourism Collaboration In Recent Meeting

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan to Mauritius, Syed Zahid Raza, met with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance trade and tourism between their two countries.

According to a message from the High Commission of Pakistan in Mauritius, discussions with Prime Minister Jugnauth focused on opportunities for collaboration between the two countries, including areas such as culture, trade, tourism, and other domains of mutual interest.

To enhance business relations, the High Commissioner suggested expanding the visa relaxation regime for businessmen. Discussions also covered high-level interactions between leadership, pending MoUs, and the revival of the preferential trade agreement (PTA).

The prime minister appreciated the visit of Pakistani ophthalmologists and the scholarships provided to Mauritian students.

Meanwhile, Syed Zahid Raza met with Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin at his office. The High Commissioner expressed gratitude for the prompt credential ceremony and the warm hospitality extended by the Mauritian government.

During their meeting, they discussed various areas of bilateral interest.

The Mauritian foreign minister expressed a desire to expedite the finalization of pending MoUs, conduct political consultations, and revive the PTA.

The High Commissioner advocated for increased parliamentary cooperation, mutual support on the international stage, and enhanced trade relations.

