Pakistan May Completely Close Airspace For India Amid Kashmir Tension - Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan May Completely Close Airspace for India Amid Kashmir Tension - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering the issue of complete closure of the country's airspace for India amid the current tensions around the disputed Kashmir region, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said.

"PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish!" Chaudhry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier in August, Pakistan closed one of its airspace corridors for flights to and from India, following heightened tensions with New Delhi.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region ” the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state ” since the end of British rule in 1947.

Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 after several armed conflicts, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

Tensions increased earlier in August when Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which used to ensure the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two union territories that will be under New Delhi's control.

Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the Muslim-majority region to a territory and promised to protect Kashmiris. It expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and, more recently, promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

