Open Menu

Pakistan May Conduct Anti-Terrorist Operation In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan May Conduct Anti-Terrorist Operation in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Pakistan may conduct a counterterrorist operation in Afghanistan if the Afghan authorities fail to tackle terrorist threat, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said.

"Regarding Pakistan going there (in Afghanistan) and taking action against these terrorists, we do not want to be forced to do this, but according to international law, we have the right to self-defense," Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Geo broadcaster, adding "if we are repeatedly attacked like this, and there is no appropriate response, we will be forced to do this. But I don't think it should be amongst the first options for us."

He also noted that the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), in accordance with the 2020 agreement they signed with the United States in Doha, committed to preventing militants and terrorist from operating in Afghanistan or staging attacks against other countries from its territory.

Pakistan's top diplomat urged the Afghan authorities to act accordingly.

"If they (the Taliban) need any help, then I think Pakistan should be prepared to help them. Our preference will be that we want the officials there, the interim government, to act against them," he said.

Bhutto-Zardari's remarks were made amid the growing number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies estimated that 54 militant attacks took place in the country last month, which killed 77 civilians and 37 law enforcement officers and injured 181 civilians and 36 officers. The most recent attack, which killed 54 people, occurred on Sunday in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Doha United States May Sunday 2020 From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

42 minutes ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

2 hours ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

2 hours ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

3 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

14 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

14 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan