Pakistan may enhance exports by tapping Halal food markets: Dr Iffat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Additional Director Dr Iffat has said Pakistan can increase its exports by tapping the Halal food markets.

She was addressing a seminar on 'Halal Accreditation Awareness', organised for the business community by the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), in collaboration with the PAF under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday.

She said that Halal food market had a wide scope at global level. Therefore, the government was striving to catch the market and for the purpose, Halal food items could be manufactured according to the international standards.

She also highlighted details about the strategy of Food Authority in Punjab and its difficulties.

PNAC Director General Ismat Gul also joined the seminar online from Islamabad and informed the participants about various stages of accreditation. He also highlighted various schemes of the country and said that we should follow international standards strongly if we want to increase our exports.

Project Director Halal Accreditation Engineer Umar Qureshi, in his address, explained the accreditation and usefulness of Halal products. He said that Pakistan needs to be a leader in Halal market and in this connection our projects should be certified so that we could increase our exports and make the country economically strong.

Deputy Director Muhammad Sami and others also spoke.