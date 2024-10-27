(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pakistani media platforms are strongly condemning and filled with tributes to the Kashmiri struggle, exposing the true face of India where youth actively participate in this online movement, sharing posts that echo the voices of Kashmiris in their quest for freedom and justice.

A report aired by ptv News highlighted the sentiments of Pakistan's youth, politicians, poets, analysts and Hurriyat leaders who passionately condemned India's 77-year occupation of Kashmir.

"We stand in solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren," said a student from Foundation university Islamabad.

"India's occupation is a blatant disregard for human rights and international law." Another youth leader

emphasized.

"The world must recognize the suffering of Kashmiris and pressure India to resolve this dispute peacefully." Syeda Nimra A student from NUML University.

She added, "It is clear violation of UN resolution which was granted by Kashmiri people."

Saifullah another student from Foundation University of Rawalpindi strongly condemned the egregious violations of Kashmiris' rights in India, particularly the systematic demolition of Muslim-majority areas.

Poets are also using their platforms to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue, with many sharing powerful verses on social media.

"The pen is mightier than the sword, but in Kashmir, even the pen is not allowed to speak," writes one poet, highlighting the restrictions on freedom of expression in IIOJK.

"India's occupation of Kashmir is a blatant disregard for human rights and international law," says a renowned analyst.

Another user of facebook emphasized that the world must recognize the suffering of Kashmiris and pressure India to resolve this dispute peacefully.

On Kashmir Black Day, several ministers and politicians on various private and public news channels also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemned India's occupation.

Youth are utilizing social media platforms to express solidarity with Kashmiris, raised awareness about the occupation, and demand action from world leaders.

Photos of Kashmiri martyrs and victims of Indian atrocities can be found through various online sources and archives, particularly those documenting human rights violations and historical events in Kashmir.