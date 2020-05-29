Pakistan Medical and Dental Council issues 8,500 registration certificates

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which was dysfunctional for almost six months, has issued more than 8,500 certificates of registration within 30 working days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which was dysfunctional for almost six months, has issued more than 8,500 certificates of registration within 30 working days.

According to PMDC spokesperson, the council has been working day and night to cover backlog and pending cases and 8,500 cases out of 10,200 have been cleared and dispatched to the doctors.

He said that the registrar PMDC has directed all the sections to work actively and has declared weekends working to finish the entire pending backlog in order to facilitate the doctors.

He added that PMDC has started issuing provisional, permanent, renewal certificates and good standing certificates.

He added postgraduate additional qualifications are also being endorsed after mandatory verification while the council has also issued almost 1,911 verification.