Pakistan Medical Association appreciates government for linking price-fixing to drug registration

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA - Centre) has appreciated the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) for stopping Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) from registering drugs without fixing their price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA - Centre) has appreciated the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) for stopping Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) from registering drugs without fixing their price

PMA office-bearers in a statement cited the decision to have been taken in the light of Accountant General of Pakistan's special audit report on DRAP, highlighting irregularities committed by its members with regard to price-fixing.

It was mentioned that as per AGP report DRAP registered medicines without fixation of their prices due to which many of the non-essential drugs were sold at very high rates.

The trend was said to had also promoted the menace of Health and Over the Counter (HOTC) products and despite the fact that a number of products fell under the category of drugs they were sold as vitamins and nutrition - with their prices never or rarely fixed.

According to Secretary General, PMA - Centre, Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad the peculiar approach adopted by DRAP led to more investment in non-essential medicine at the cost of essential medicine.

This is the reason that essential drugs are getting short in the market and people get their medicine after visiting four to five medical stores, alleged the PMA official.

Through the platform of PMA the activists have suggested the government to ensure strict and continuous monitoring of DRAP as pricing of medicine is a serious issue.

It was further submitted that easily availability of drugs at affordable prices must be adopted as one of the top prioritiesof the concerned quarters.