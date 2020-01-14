UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association Demands Payment Of Salaries To Post-graduate Doctors

Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded the Nishtar Medical University (NMU) administration to pay salaries to 24 post-graduate doctors, who have been without salary for the last eight months.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, PMA Multan Chapter President Dr Masoodul Hiraj said that non-payment of salaries to the doctors was against basic human rights.

He said that Pak-Italian Modern Burns Centre was facing acute shortage of faculty, adding that the NMU syndicate should permit walk-in interviews to appoint more doctors.

The university administration had cancelled the interviews twice, Dr Masood said and added that the posts could not be filled so far.

He also demanded the authorities concerned to release budget for 500-bed Children Complex according to beds strength so that the health facility could overcome its medicine shortage and other issues.

