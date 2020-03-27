Pakistan Medical Association demands PPE kits for doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Medical Association Hyderabad Chapter Dr. Agha Taj Muhammad has demanded the government to provide Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) kits with Covid-19 masks to all doctors so that they could be able to effectively play their role in meeting the threats of Covid-19 in right direction.

The medical fraternity has always played vital role whenever the countrymen experienced natural disasters and epidemic, he said.

He said that at the time of current pandemic in shape of Covid-19, the provision of safety kits become essential so that the doctors could provide medical treatment to Coronavirus affected patients by protecting themselves from virus.

Besides provision of PPE kits and masks, he said that the government should also implement the recommendations of WHO which issued to meet the challenge of Covid-19.