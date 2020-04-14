UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association Demands PPEs For Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Sanitary Workers

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:36 PM

Doctors and associated professionals here on Tuesday called upon the concerned authorities to ensure immediate provision of personal protective equipments (PPEs) for frontline warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and sanitary workers, engaged in providing assistance to COVID-19 affected people, in one or the other manner, at different public as well as private sector facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Doctors and associated professionals here on Tuesday called upon the concerned authorities to ensure immediate provision of personal protective equipments (PPEs) for frontline warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and sanitary workers, engaged in providing assistance to COVID-19 affected people, in one or the other manner, at different public as well as private sector facilities.

Addressing a joint press conference the speakers representing Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), Young Doctors Association (YDA-Sindh), Young Nurses Association, Sindh Midwifery Association and College of Family Medicine - Pakistan also called for immediate measures to expand coronavirus screening and testing facilities.

Mandatory and regular screening of all healthcare providers deputed responsibilities at hospitals with dedicated wards for affected individuals was also specifically demanded.

