Pakistan Medical Association demands provision of N-95 masks to doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Punjab Wednesday demanded the provincial governemnt to provide N-95 masks and protective kits to the doctors so they could perform their duty with dedication.

Presiding over a meeting, PMA Punjab President Dr Masood Al-Syed said the doctors could not perform their duties without protective kits and Mask-95.

He also urged the government to withdraw the MTI Act.