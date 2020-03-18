UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association Demands Provision Of N-95 Masks To Doctors

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:25 PM

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Punjab Wednesday demanded the provincial governemnt to provide N-95 masks and protective kits to the doctors so they could perform their duty with dedication

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Punjab Wednesday demanded the provincial governemnt to provide N-95 masks and protective kits to the doctors so they could perform their duty with dedication.

Presiding over a meeting, PMA Punjab President Dr Masood Al-Syed said the doctors could not perform their duties without protective kits and Mask-95.

He also urged the government to withdraw the MTI Act.

