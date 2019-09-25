Pakistan Medical Association extends its support to people affected by earthquake

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has offered its assistance and support for the people of Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country hit by earthquake on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has offered its assistance and support for the people of Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country hit by earthquake on Tuesday.

"We offer our full support to the government for medical relief operation," said Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA -Centre in a statement here Wednesday.

"PMA is ready to assist government for the treatment of injured anywhere in earthquake affected areas," he said and mentioning that the PMA medical teams are well prepared to serve the people in their hour of need.

Expressing his grief for the loss, he said a comprehensive rescue and relief strategy is needed to help provide relevant relief to the victims of the natural calamity.