UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Medical Association Extends Its Support To People Affected By Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan Medical Association extends its support to people affected by earthquake

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has offered its assistance and support for the people of Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country hit by earthquake on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has offered its assistance and support for the people of Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country hit by earthquake on Tuesday.

"We offer our full support to the government for medical relief operation," said Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA -Centre in a statement here Wednesday.

"PMA is ready to assist government for the treatment of injured anywhere in earthquake affected areas," he said and mentioning that the PMA medical teams are well prepared to serve the people in their hour of need.

Expressing his grief for the loss, he said a comprehensive rescue and relief strategy is needed to help provide relevant relief to the victims of the natural calamity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.