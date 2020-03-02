Pakistan Medical Association for adequate representation of every province in the PMDC committee

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association has recommended adequate representation of stakeholders, pertaining to all provinces, in the adhoc committee reportedly being formed to run affairs of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

PMA office bearers in a statement issued here Monday also suggested provision for a minimum time frame to conduct elections under PMDC Ordinance 1967, emphasizing that the cited committee be given limited mandate for day to day work.

Seeking concerted efforts to revive PMDC as an independent and autonomous body they said this was critically needed to strengthen the process of accreditation and inspection of medical colleges spread across the country.