Pakistan Medical Association for doctors security bill

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded the government to pass the security bill to ensure safety of doctors, nurses and paramedics at hospitals immediately

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded the government to pass the security bill to ensure safety of doctors, nurses and paramedics at hospitals immediately.

Speaking at a news conference here on Thursday, PMA (Multan Chapter) president Dr Masoodul Hiraj along with other officer-bearers said that doctors were performing duties at dispensaries of District and High Court bars and it would difficult for them to continue serving there under existing situation after the PIC incident.

Dr Masood said that custodian of law had violated the law at the PIC and the PMA condemned it in strong words.

Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain, Dr Abdul Khaliq, Dr Ali Waqas, Dr Waqar Niazi and others were also present.