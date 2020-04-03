UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Medical Association For Early Provision Of Safety Kits To Doctors Fighting Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Pakistan Medical Association for early provision of safety kits to doctors fighting coronavirus

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Hyderabad Chapter President Dr Agha Taj Muhammad and General Secretary Dr Muhammad Zaman Baloch Friday urged the quarters concerned to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the doctors especially working in quarantines on priority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Hyderabad Chapter President Dr Agha Taj Muhammad and General Secretary Dr Muhammad Zaman Baloch Friday urged the quarters concerned to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the doctors especially working in quarantines on priority.

They, in a statement, said doctors were working passionately and courageously in a bid to save the lives of the coronavirus infected patients so, leaving them exposedmto the virus was endangering their own lives.

They demanded that the doctors working in the quarantine centers should be provided accommodation and meals by the government and hospital authorities. They also called for not only paying back the 10 percent deduction in the doctors' salaries but also giving them a one-month bonus salary.

They, meanwhile, suggested that the doctors and paramedics over 50 years should not be allowed to work in the quarantine centers because that age group was more vulnerable to the virus.

They opposed the establishment of quarantine centers in the densely populated areas and also called for delisting Rajputana and Memon hospitals in Hyderabad from the quarantine list.

The association pointed out that the two hospitals were already overloaded with the patients of other illnesses and those patients would be deprived of the healthcare if quarantine were set up in the following hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hyderabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

38 minutes ago

PIBC welcome relief for construction sector by Pri ..

1 minute ago

Premier League clubs lobby players to take 30 perc ..

1 minute ago

France shifts Calais migrants in coronavirus fight ..

1 minute ago

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in ..

1 minute ago

ABAD terms Prime Minister construction package his ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.