Pakistan Medical Association for early provision of safety kits to doctors fighting coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Hyderabad Chapter President Dr Agha Taj Muhammad and General Secretary Dr Muhammad Zaman Baloch Friday urged the quarters concerned to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the doctors especially working in quarantines on priority.

They, in a statement, said doctors were working passionately and courageously in a bid to save the lives of the coronavirus infected patients so, leaving them exposedmto the virus was endangering their own lives.

They demanded that the doctors working in the quarantine centers should be provided accommodation and meals by the government and hospital authorities. They also called for not only paying back the 10 percent deduction in the doctors' salaries but also giving them a one-month bonus salary.

They, meanwhile, suggested that the doctors and paramedics over 50 years should not be allowed to work in the quarantine centers because that age group was more vulnerable to the virus.

They opposed the establishment of quarantine centers in the densely populated areas and also called for delisting Rajputana and Memon hospitals in Hyderabad from the quarantine list.

The association pointed out that the two hospitals were already overloaded with the patients of other illnesses and those patients would be deprived of the healthcare if quarantine were set up in the following hospitals.