Pakistan Medical Association For Legislation Of Professionals' Security

Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan Medical Association for legislation of professionals' security

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday demanded the Punjab government to make a legislation regarding security of professionals during the duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday demanded the Punjab government to make a legislation regarding security of professionals during the duty.

The demand was made in a meeting presided over by PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizamani following the incident at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

It was said in the meeting that violence and lack of tolerance should be addressed on an emergent basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

