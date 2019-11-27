Pakistan Medical Association For Legislation Of Professionals' Security
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:39 PM
The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday demanded the Punjab government to make a legislation regarding security of professionals during the duty
The demand was made in a meeting presided over by PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizamani following the incident at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.
It was said in the meeting that violence and lack of tolerance should be addressed on an emergent basis.