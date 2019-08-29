Pakistan Medical Association general body makes constitutional changes with majority

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:07 PM
Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) general body made changes in its constitution with a majority vote here on Friday
The meeting was held at staff club of Nishtar Medical University attended by a good number of its members.
Dr Abdul Khaliq presented proposed changes before the house doctors which adopted all with a majority vote.
The changes include: rise in number of penal candidates, a senior vice president for THQs and RHCs, VP for dental surgeon hospital etc.
PMA President Dr Masood Hiraj presented one year performance report of the PMA.