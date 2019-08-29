Pakistan Medical Association general body makes constitutional changes with majority

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) general body made changes in its constitution with a majority vote here on Friday

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) general body made changes in its constitution with a majority vote here on Friday.

The meeting was held at staff club of Nishtar Medical University attended by a good number of its members.

Dr Abdul Khaliq presented proposed changes before the house doctors which adopted all with a majority vote.

The changes include: rise in number of penal candidates, a senior vice president for THQs and RHCs, VP for dental surgeon hospital etc.

PMA President Dr Masood Hiraj presented one year performance report of the PMA.