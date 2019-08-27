UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association General Body Meeting On Aug 29

The executive committee of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) decided on Tuesday to hold general body meeting on August 29

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The executive committee of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) decided on Tuesday to hold general body meeting on August 29.

An office bearer of PMA Multan Chapter said that the meeting has been convened to make changes in the constitution of PMA with a majority vote.

He informed that the meeting would be chaired by PMA president Dr Masood-ul-Hiraj, adding that tenure for holding election of PMA will be on top agenda.

He stated that the incumbent body of PMA has played a vital role for organizing last election which were over due after a period of seven years.

