Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) calls for reviewing policy on coronavirus emergency plan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) local chapter demanded incumbent government to review policy adopted on coronavirus emergency after holding consultation with health professionals as the latter's were exposing more in numbers to pandemic while extending health services to the patients.

In a statement issued here Thursday, it said that all doctors and health professionals were on higher risked of recent coronavirus wave. It appeared to be an 'alarming situation' for the Government and needed to evolve concrete strategy to meet the pandemic with the help of health professionals.

They demanded of health ministry to ensure provision of pre-cautionary kits, also providing them health allowance indiscriminately as it would encourage them to help out needy patients attentively.

Meanwhile, Grand Health Alliance conducted an emergency meeting with regard to emergence of critical situation at Nishtar hospital today. Trade unionists including Ashraf Saqi, Taaer Iqbal, Rukhsana Anwar, Hafiz Shehzad, Adnan Leghari, Maqbool Ahmad, Tahir Saleem and other prominent leaders also attended the meeting.

Speakers on the occasion said that everybody belong to health profession was frontline worker to protect people, especially patients suffering from COVID-19 disease. There shouldn't be any discrimination between doctors and rest of paramedics in any capacity serving in multiple health units, it was said.