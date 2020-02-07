UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association (PMA)

Demands Reinstatement Of PMDC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:44 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demands reinstatement of PMDC

The office bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Friday demanded reinstatement of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, which should be an autonomous, democratic, transparent and vibrant body' comprising of elected and nominated members as per 1962 ordinance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Friday demanded reinstatement of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, which should be an autonomous, democratic, transparent and vibrant body' comprising of elected and nominated members as per 1962 ordinance.

Addressing a presser, the PMA officer bearers said that the PMA also demand inclusion of stakeholders like PMA and PDA in PMDC, according to a statement.

The PMA also demanded complete overhauling of medical education and training of doctors according to recent trends in the world.

They also expressed their concerns over performances of Health Care Commissions in different provinces.

The PMA office bearers demanded effective campaign for elimination of quackery and spurious and substandard drugs.

The association also urged upon a total ban on Chalia, Gutka, Naswar, Manpuri, Naswar and other types of tobacco use.

The PMA reiterated to establish virology labs at least at all provincial capitals so that viral diseases like Swine Flu, Dengue, Bird Flu, Chikungunya, Congo virus, Corona virus and other viruses can be diagnosed promptly.

The medical association also emphasized upon plantation of more trees and conservation of the forests to prevent the side effects of Climate Change.

The press conference was addressed by Secretary General PMA CentreDr.S.M.Qaisar Sajjad, Treasurer PMA Centre Dr. Qazi Muhammad Wasiq, President PMA Karachi Dr. Muhammad Sharif Hashmani and General Secretary PMA Karachi, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro.

