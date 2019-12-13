UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) For Doctors Security Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) for doctors security bill

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded the government to pass the security bill to ensure safety of doctors, nurses and paramedics at hospitals immediately

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded the government to pass the security bill to ensure safety of doctors, nurses and paramedics at hospitals immediately.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, PMA (Multan Chapter) president Dr Masoodul Hiraj along with other officer-bearers said that doctors were performing duties at dispensaries of District and High Court bars and it would difficult for them to continue serving there under existing situation after the PIC incident.

Dr Masood said that custodian of law had violated the law at the PIC and the PMA condemned it in strong words.

Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain, Dr Abdul Khaliq, Dr Ali Waqas, Dr Waqar Niazi and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Government Court

Recent Stories

Double-digit fall in imports strengthening forex r ..

4 minutes ago

 “What lawyers did is the law of the jungle,” ..

8 minutes ago

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukk ..

2 minutes ago

Five killed, 687 injured in 626 accidents in Punja ..

2 minutes ago

Tory Victory Good News for UK, Getting Brexit Done ..

2 minutes ago

China Urges World to Recognize Negative Impact of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.