Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) hails passage of law against Gutka/Manpuri in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has felicitated members of Sindh Assembly for unanimous adoption of law prohibiting preparation, manufacture, storage, sale and use of gutka and manpuri (identified to be some of the most hazardous substances for public health).

The PMA office bearers here on Friday said the legislation was fulfillment of a longstanding demand of PMA and ENT, Head and Neck Surgeons.

Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage Sale and Use of Gutka & Manpuri Bill - 2019, imposes ban on import, export, production/preparation, sale and purchase of gutka/manpuri and derivatives in the province.

"Strict implementation of this law will decrease the cases of oral cancer and Sub-mucous Fibrosis (SMF) which are geometrically increasing in Sindh," said Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad, a senior ENT Surgeon and Secretary, PMA - Centre.

Elaborating his stance, the surgeon mentioned that sub-mucous fibrosis is very common in youth particularly school and college going students.

This is a non-treatable condition in which the mucosa of the oral cavity is fibrosed resulting in the limitation of the opening of the mouth and its severe burning.

Supplementing their senior colleague, other members of PMA -Sindh said the association has been continuously raising its voice for the prevention of oral cancer and sub-mucous fibrosis.

Beetle nut (Chalia) was cited to be the main cause of oral cancer and sub-mucous fibrosis, while around 122 brands of Chalia (Sweet Supari) they said are easily available everywhere.

Use of artificial colour and sugar as essential ingredients for their preparation were said to be carcinogenic, further aggravating the cancer causing organism by the juice produced through chewing of betel nut (chalia).

Gutka was mentioned to be prepared by chalia and other hazardous chemicals which due to their easy accessibility to the people has turned oral cancer a common health condition in different parts of the country.

Seeking strict implementation of the law, PMA also reiterated its demand for ban on import of all categories of betel nuts as their use in different forms and variations has emerged to be leading cause of different cancers including oral, esophagus and stomach.