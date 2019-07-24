UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Hails PM's Stance Of Initiating Business With USA

Wed 24th July 2019

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Wednesday while lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful visit of USA said it would help in building soft image of Pakistan across the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Wednesday while lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful visit of USA said it would help in building soft image of Pakistan across the world.

Talking to APP here, PMA Central Leader Dr Izhaar Chaudhery hailed the Prime Minister's stance of initiating business with USA instead of seeking any aid.

There was a big scope of exporting surgical instruments to USA which could be availed through this opportunity, he added.

He was of the view that due to efforts and stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump had to acknowledge Pakistan's sacrifices regarding war against terrorism.

