Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Hails Sindh High Court's Decision To Cull Stray Dogs

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:28 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) hails Sindh High Court's decision to cull stray dogs

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed its absolute support for the order of Sindh High Court's Sukkur bench regarding resumption of stray dogs culling to save precious human lives in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed its absolute support for the order of Sindh High Court's Sukkur bench regarding resumption of stray dogs culling to save precious human lives in the province.

Secretary General, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad in a statement cited the SHC decision as the need of hour with around 187,000 dog-bite incidents in Sindh only during the current year.

The number, said the PMA official is duly reported while more than 23 people, including children, are registered to have died due to rabies caused due to stray dogs bite.

The PMA official said the doctors' body had been very vocal on the issue and had a very clear stance about the practice to cull the animal in view of alarming rise in the incidents of dog bite exposing people to serious risk including death.

"Presence of stray dogs in every nook and corner remains to be a common observation enhancing public vulnerability to serious situation," said Dr. Qaiser Sajjad.

He, on behalf of PMA, expressed his confidence that government will promptly comply to the court orders and provide much needed relief to the masses.

