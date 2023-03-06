:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) holds two-day annual conference

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has arranged its two-day annual conference which was attended by medical practitioners from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has arranged its two-day annual conference which was attended by medical practitioners from across the country.

Addressing the event, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the sacrifices rendered by healthcare professionals, especially during COVID-19 are unmatchable.

He paid tribute to the doctor community for their commitment and dedication to providing a health care system to the common people in Pakistan. He also applauded the role of the Pakistani Medical Association to support health professionals.

While talking about the restoration of PMDC, he said that the objective behind the restoration of PMDC was to support the doctors' community and to acknowledge their pivotal role in providing health care to common people. "Our doctor community is our pride because of their professionalism and commitment." The speaker said that wherever and whenever he visited any foreign land he always gets compliments about the Pakistani doctors.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Naz Baloch said that PMA's role is important in raising the issues of the doctors' community and for making improvements in policies to strengthen patient care services across the country.

Akhtar Ali Bandesha and General Secretary Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha appreciated the role of Raja Pervez Ashraf in the restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and passing the Federal Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Repeal Bill 2022 to restore the previous status of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

They said the PMA truly represented the doctors' community and made sincere efforts to get success in the fulfillment of their genuine demands including exemption from NLE.

They said that it is a good sign that taking up all the relevant matters and affairs, PMDC started its registration portal as a priority after making all necessary arrangements for the transition from PMC to PMDC. In this regard, an interactive PMDC online portal has been launched to facilitate doctors throughout the country while the PMDC also started issuing good-standing certificates and renewals.

They said that keeping in view the demand of the PMA and on the direction of the Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, this step was taken as the PMA has raised this issue at various concerned forums for their community.

They said that the PMA Islamabad chapter will continue its efforts to address the problems of medical students and the doctors' community.