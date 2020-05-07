Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan, Muzaffargarh call for risk allowance for doctors

Presidents of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) from Multan and Muzaffargarh have called for providing risk allowance for doctors and paramedics in Punjab like offering in Sindh province

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, PMA Multan president Dr. Abdur Rauf Hiraj and PMA Muzaffargarh president Dr Ahsan Hashmi said coronavirus had gone rampant across Punjab in past couple of month ringing alarm bells for medical fraternity busy in treating corona patients.

They said over 8,000 cases of novel COVID-19 were reported yet, with 5000 doctors and paramedic staff affected from it.

They said doctors had literally put their lives at risk while offering treatment to patients.

They said Punjab government had announced risk allowance for some special doctors which wasn't enough. They said PMA demanded for offering indiscriminate risk allowance for doctors and their helping staff particularly in public hospitals.

They also called for providing N-95 masks, gloves, sanitizers and other related medical facilities to medical staff of hospitals to enable them work freely and independently to protect corona patients.