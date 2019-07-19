UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Rejects Culture Of Honorary Degrees

Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:18 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has registered its concern with regard to registration of Honorary Fellowship awarded by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) by Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has registered its concern with regard to registration of Honorary Fellowship awarded by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) by Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC).

Secretary General of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA - Centre) in a statement issued here Friday reminded that PMDC's latest decision was a violation of a principled stance previously adopted by itself under the presidentship Justice (retd) Shakirullah Jan.

According to the decisions taken by the former elected members of the council no honorary degrees would any further be registered by the PMDC.

It was regretted that the latest decision was not only a violation of PMDC's own resolution but also against the spirit of merit.

PMA itself was said to of firm belief that only those degrees should be registered that are awarded on the basis of passing exam and that no honorary degree should be registered.

If any institution awards honorary fellowship it does not mean that it is obligatory for PMDC to register these degrees, said Dr. S.M Qaiser Sajjad mentioning that it was against the rules and norms to register such degrees.

