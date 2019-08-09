Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) seeks comprehensive approach to avert rain loss

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), warning people as well authorities of possible urban flooding in Karachi, consequent to possible heavy rains during next few days, has called for a comprehensive approach to avert loss of human lives and property as experienced during previous spell of more than a week ago

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), warning people as well authorities of possible urban flooding in Karachi, consequent to possible heavy rains during next few days, has called for a comprehensive approach to avert loss of human lives and property as experienced during previous spell of more than a week ago.

Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) in a statement here Friday said after affects of last week's rain still persists and puddles of stagnant water alongwith decayed garbage can be witnessed around the city.

If it rains again then the damage to the life and property of the people of Sindh and Karachi would be much severe, said the PMA official attributing the severity to lack of preparedness on part of the authorities.

"No precautionary measures could be seen on the ground to protect people against expected heavy rains and flooding," said Dr. Qaiser Sajjad.

Reiterating that meteorological department's forecast must not be ignored, he reminded that public vulnerability to series of infections, including water borne diseases, may also increase manifold with every possibility of the same getting all the more intense.

Chances of people, pertaining to all segments, contracting typhoid, Hepatitis A&E, conjunctivitis, skin diseases and gastroenteritis along with malaria, dengue and chikungunya was said to cause medical emergency amidst little preparation to handle the situation.

The PMA official acknowledged that people in general also need to realize their responsibility towards the situation through proper disposal of the garbage and regular care towards hygiene and cleanliness.

"Yet the major role has to be played by the administration who can immediately develop a contingency plan in close collaboration with reputable community based organizations as well as non governmental agencies," he said.

Dr. Qaisar Sajjad reiterated that doable action plans be ensured on immediate basis with active involvement of civic agencies andpublic utilities including electric supply companies.