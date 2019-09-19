Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) seeks efficient preventive measures to avert disease epidemic

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has sought concerted efforts to prevent epidemic like situation with regard to viral diseases in different parts of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has sought concerted efforts to prevent epidemic like situation with regard to viral diseases in different parts of the country.

Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, General Secretary of PMA - Centre, calling upon the concerned authorities, members of medical community as well as people in general to realise intensity of the situation, said collective efforts are required to brave the challenge.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he particularly referred to outbreak of Dengue Fever in different parts of the country and reminded that weather conditions in the region remain suitable for spread of the infection and for growth of "aedes aegypti", the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

"But at the same we as a nation need not to ignore our responsibilities to prevent spread of the disease with high incidence of morbidity as well as mortality," said the senior doctor.

Urging the authorities to ensure efficient anti-mosquito spray campaign on an emergency basis throughout the country, he said that Dengue Fever prevention largely depends on elimination of mosquitoes and their breeding points.

According to the PMA official elimination of different categories of mosquito can also end the other mosquito-born diseases like Malaria, Chikungunya, etc.

Emphasising that government departments should work jointly against dengue fever for positive result, Dr. Qaisar Sajjad said anti-mosquito spray with regular interval particularly on stagnant water with actual concentration should be used.

As for the public in general, he said they must keep over- head and under-ground water tanks adequately covered and ensure their regular cleaning.

Moreover, stagnant water pools in or around the house and apartment must be sprayed with kerosene oil or discarded mobil oil so that breeding points for mosquitoes are eliminatedfor good.